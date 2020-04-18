Reese Witherspoon talked about his arrest in 2013 and it's super refreshing

In 2013, Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. In a now viral video, Reese did not cooperate with police requests and was eventually arrested.
And now, in an interview about Jameela Jamil My weight is podcast, Reese is opening up more about the experience.
"You apologized and embarrassed yourself in such a fucking refreshing way for me," Jameela told Reese.
"But I did something really stupid," said the actor.
"It was very embarrassing and silly," added Reese.
"But, you know what, it turns out that I breathe air."
"I bleed the same way. I make silly decisions. I make good decisions. I'm just a human being."
And you are an incredible human being, Reese. Thank you for your refreshing openness and honesty.
