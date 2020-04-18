Reese Witherspoon calls herself "stupid" and "dumb" for saying "Do you know who I am?" Card

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; She recalls her infamous DUI arrest when she lost her cool with the cops and tried to intimidate them with her celebrity status in 2013.

Up News Info –

Reese witherspoon she is still "ashamed" of her arrest in 2013 for driving under the influence.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Jim Toth They were arrested after a police officer arrested him on suspicion of DUI, and Reese was handcuffed on one count of disorderly conduct after she disobeyed an officer's order to remain in the car.

Jim pleaded guilty to the first DUI offense.

Speaking in Jameela JamilOn the "I Weigh" podcast, the actress spoke about the incident and Jameela praised the way she responded to the headlines.

At the time, "The morning show"actress appeared in"Good morning america"and he admitted his mistakes, admitting:" It is completely unacceptable and we regret and shame. I think we made a mistake and it was something that will never happen again … We know better and we shouldn't have. "

Jameela said of that interview: "You apologized and embarrassed yourself in a way that was so fucking refreshing for me."

"But I did something really stupid", the "Big Little Lies"explained the star" It was so embarrassing and silly. But, you know what, it turns out that I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make silly decisions. I make good decisions. I'm just a human being. "

During the conversation, the star also revealed that she struggled with "severe postpartum depression" after becoming a mother, and admitted that "she had to take quite heavy medication because she just wasn't thinking at all."