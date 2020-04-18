Rasheeda Frost is criticized after she posed in a sizzling photo in a see-through jumpsuit; Kirk Frost's wife hits him back

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Rasheeda Frost recently took to social media where she posted a sizzling photo of herself in a see-through jumpsuit and happily explained that it is now available in her store.

Kirk Frost's wife captioned the image: "Replenished 🔥". Many congratulated Rasheeda on her figure, while a critic criticized her saying: “Resupplied? Whooooo is buying this horrible thing? 🤔 "

Rasheeda replied with: "A lot of people have resupplied it, boo!" Many fans stepped in to defend Rasheeda.

One of them said: “People always have something negative to say. Do not say more. It has been resupplied! PERIOD! She made a friend to put in her boutique that she has along with other SUCCESSFUL businesses. Blessed night, stay healthy and in your business. 🙏🏽 "

Another commenter shared: “That was very rude of him. Who goes into someone's post and says that? Keep scrolling 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ If you don't like it, keep scrolling, honey … Why do you post a negative comment? Stop being miserable for the world to see … Keep that negativity for you … Love and light for you … ".

This person wrote, "It's cute. It takes a certain woman to wear something like that. ❤️ I, of course, couldn't use it. It's nice to see another woman who can. I just wanted a reaction from you that the outfit is fire."

This follower said, “Why are you on their page? Just to comment rudely on your merchandise? Who does that where your manners are? It is strange that women are very rare. don't worry the jumpsuit looks really good, especially if you keep doing yourself and stay focused 🙌❤️ "

Social networks intervened: "She is crazy because she does not get anything to resupply hahaha, she has 800 followers, and following 3500 people, it is really cute, you can use it with a destroyed blazer and jean shorts or like this, let me see how you you saw 😂 "

This person revealed, "OMG, how could it be so tough?" I was thinking that I love this; looks good on Rasheeda. I really like this; I just don't have the body for that. You are using that sister! 😍💯

Sweetie acts as if you understand the definition of "resupplied,quot; … Once you do that, you will have the answer to your failed attempt at a suspicious question. Just because it's something YOU wouldn't wear, doesn't make it "horrible,quot; for the next … Clearly, I just wanted a little attention. "

Rasheeda is a true boss.



