Rasheeda Frost fans are glad she still looks beautiful during quarantine – Watch her video

Rasheeda Frost shared a video in which she flaunts a beautiful wig and fans tell her they are happy that she still looks great because this means that she also takes good care of herself during quarantine.

Check out the video Rasheeda shared on her social media account in which she flaunts her beautiful wig.

"That time when I was out and working and flipping my @diamonddynastyvirginhair,quot; Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said to Rasheeda, "Well, I'm glad you still look beautiful little sister during this quarantine," and a follower said, "Hot as ever, you are a true beauty inside and out!" you're one in a million and it's a blessing to all of us. "

One commenter posted this: "I really want a blonde wig, I don't know what blonde variation would look good on my skin tone. You look flawless 🔥❤️. '

Someone else said: just I just love you Rasheeda true definition of a boss, a loyal woman and just my motivation to make the best of life. I just love you girl 😘 ’

A commenter posted this: ‘After the video of Tasha K. I don't know. Either you are 40 years old or someone who is lying. You are still beautiful. & # 39;

An Instagram installer praised Rasheeda and said: & # 39; Every day seeing your face is a good day # sun & # 39; and someone else also sent their best wishes to the Boss and her family: & # 39; Looking beautiful @rasheeda GBU and the hope of your family and 🙏🙏 🙏 everyone is fine & # 39;

Rasheeda made headlines again the other day, but this time, it was something with devastating news.

The Boss Lady hit her fans with the saddest news: a terrible loss.

One of her friends who was part of her and the Kirk Frost Bistro team passed away, Rasheeda shared a video with the lady on her social media account in her memory.



