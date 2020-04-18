R,amp;B singer Neyo reconciles with the ex-wife of an adult movie star – Call Divorce !!

Two months ago, R,amp;B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo announced to the world that he would leave his wife for four years, Crystal Renay. The news surprised many NeYo fans.

Well now the singer has canceled everything.

According to new reports, Ne-Yo withdrew her divorce petition, with prejudice, which means she can file again.

And Crystal openly admitted that she and Neyo were back together last week after posting a meme about chicks missing their men during the COVID19 coronavirus quarantine. After a fan of the comments asked her if she missed her man, Crystal said she was back home.

NeYo was widely criticized for marrying Crystal, who had a checkered past.

(see video above)

But before marrying Crystal, NeYo pressured her then-fiance Monyetta to tie her tubes. Once she had the invasive operation, NeYo left her a few months later, the married man then impregnated Crystal.

Crystal was involved in the adult industry when she was younger. An explicit video, in which he starred, became known online in August 2014. The video showed Crystal, 18, involved in an explicit activity with two women.