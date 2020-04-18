Home Entertainment R,amp;B singer Neyo reconciles with the ex-wife of an adult movie star...

R,amp;B singer Neyo reconciles with the ex-wife of an adult movie star – Call Divorce !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Two months ago, R,amp;B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo announced to the world that he would leave his wife for four years, Crystal Renay. The news surprised many NeYo fans.

Well now the singer has canceled everything.

According to new reports, Ne-Yo withdrew her divorce petition, with prejudice, which means she can file again.

And Crystal openly admitted that she and Neyo were back together last week after posting a meme about chicks missing their men during the COVID19 coronavirus quarantine. After a fan of the comments asked her if she missed her man, Crystal said she was back home.

