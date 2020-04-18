Home Entertainment R. Kelly's lawyer requests bail after coronavirus crisis delays trial for sexual...

R. Kelly's lawyer requests bail after coronavirus crisis delays trial for sexual abuse

Bradley Lamb
In addition to the bribery charge for obtaining a false ID for Aaliyah, the singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; faces a number of other criminal charges related to sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

R. KellyThe trial for sexual abuse in New York was postponed until the end of September due to the coronavirus crisis.

The judge overseeing the case ruled that a July 7 start date is unlikely in light of the pandemic, prompting the singer's attorney to file a motion requesting bail release, citing several COVID cases- 19 in the Chicago, Illinois prison where He is being held.

The Manhattan judge did not comment on the motion at a hearing Thursday, April 16, but noted that the judge overseeing a separate federal case against Kelly would also have to sign any release.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer faces a string of criminal charges related to sexual misconduct and sexual acts, with some revolving around underage girls.

He is also accused of bribing an Illinois official to obtain a false ID for the singer. Aaliyah, so they could get married. She was 15 years old at the time.