R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary misses Joycelyn Savage and has heartbreaking message for her

Azriel Clary is the last of R. Kelly's known girlfriends to see the light and escape the singer's control. Although the last time she saw Joycelyn Savage was when they quarreled, she made it public that she knew she missed her friend.

If you have seen Surviving R. Kelly, you would know that the others are really all the alleged victims of R. Kelly abuse. Although she often tried to keep them apart, some of the girls would develop bonds and find ways to spend time with each other.

Azriel made headlines when he left live while obtaining his possessions from the R,amp;B artists' condo. She got into a fight with Joycelyn, who ended up being arrested for the incident.

Yesterday, Clary took to Instagram to send a heartbreaking message to Savage.

& # 39; I miss you. This is when the belief had to have stitches on its leg and I was crying in the taxi and you were trying to comfort me. you are beautiful and strong, and one day you will remember your strength too. I know leaving was bad, but I also know it was not you, because the funny southern bell, the love of the wings, Memphis disgusts Joy, I know I never would. "

Then she gave her old friend advice.

Amo I love you, a man should never stop you and one who is happy to do so is not a real man. A man who does not allow you to have a life outside of him is not a man with genuine intentions. I always miss you.

It is quite obvious who the "man,quot; Azriel refers to.

The last time Joycelyn was seen was when her family attempted to intervene in the judicial arrest for the violent altercation that took place for the public to see.

Hopefully Joycelyn is the next to leave.



