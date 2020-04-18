Queer Eye's Bobby Berk breaks down how Feng Shui his home

Who could use a little extra dose of good energy right now?

With orders to stay home across the country by staying within our humble abodes for 36,874 weeks as we continue to practice extreme social estrangement in the effort to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, there is no doubt that you have taken a look. to his place and wondered: How could this be better?

Well don't be afraid because Weird eyegenius of guru design Bobby berk is back with some easy tips on how to get closer to your feng shui home in hopes that positive energy can start to flow just when we all need it most.

First of all, you may ask yourself: What the heck is feng shui? Sure, you've probably heard of the tradition going back to ancient China, but chances are you understand it's limited or maybe even based on some outdated stereotypes. Let Bobby enlighten you.