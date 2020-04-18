Queer Eye's Bobby Berk breaks down how Feng Shui his home

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Bobby Berk
Who could use a little extra dose of good energy right now?
With orders to stay home across the country by staying within our humble abodes for 36,874 weeks as we continue to practice extreme social estrangement in the effort to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, there is no doubt that you have taken a look. to his place and wondered: How could this be better?
Well don't be afraid because Weird eyegenius of guru design Bobby berk is back with some easy tips on how to get closer to your feng shui home in hopes that positive energy can start to flow just when we all need it most.
First of all, you may ask yourself: What the heck is feng shui? Sure, you've probably heard of the tradition going back to ancient China, but chances are you understand it's limited or maybe even based on some outdated stereotypes. Let Bobby enlighten you.
"A lot of people think of feng shui as this whole universe and energy, and when I talk about it, I find it turns people off instantly. They say, 'Um, I don't need that at home, I don't know It's about that, "he told E! Exclusive news. "So the way I like to describe feng shui to people is the way things work at home and the way things make you feel at home. And when I talk about how energy affects a home, I'm talking about how it affects your energy, not some spiritual energy out there because, again, not everyone is interested in that. Really, how it affects your energy. "
To help make it a little easier to understand, Bobby offered an example. "Feng shui says you shouldn't have pokey plants, plants with sharp edges. And some people would say, 'Why does feng shui dictate what kind of plants I can put in my driveway?' , when you go home and you go in and you have a pokey plant and you prick yourself when you get home, instantly, your energy is no longer positive, "he explained. "You're upset. Or when you leave and try to grab your bag and your keys and touch your elbow with a pokey plant, you leave and you're angry. So feng shui is a really common sense of how you should set up your home and how It must work so that your energy, your attitude, is as positive as possible. "
So how is it done? Follow Bobby's Five Easy Tips!
1. Find the balance
"For me, what really creates balance is making your space functional and livable, the way things flow, for example, in your living room. And a lot of times this doesn't apply to New Yorkers. I lived in New York for 14 years, you have to drop all the rules in the book just to make your place work for you because they're not that big, "he said. "But the way your space flows, for example, if you find this coffee table and you love it and it's beautiful and you put it in your space, but it's too big for the space, so every time you're walking you have to walk around that living room or you're constantly bumping your ankle against it, creating an imbalance in the room. So it's about balancing the way the furniture and things in your home will work for you, but also the way you let energy flow through the room, and when I say energy, again, I mean your energy, the way you can flow. If you can't flow through there in a good way, it gives you bad energy that creates bad energy in your space. "
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Sleep Number
2. Be particular with your plants
"Honestly, I don't recommend prickly plants anywhere in your house because we always end up, and especially if you have a dog, they always love to stick their noses up," Bobby said. "So I like to keep plants with rounded leaves. The circular shapes have a more harmonious feel anyway. So the plants are nice. And at the entrance, it's great because … you instantly see life when you walk into the room,quot;.
3. Bedroom boundaries
"For your room, not having the bed in front of the door," he advised. "And I know, once again, in New York, that's a little difficult because sometimes you don't have a choice, but it also comes back to common sense. When you walk into a room and the first thing you walk into is in bed, a) no It flows very well and b) if you have roommates or live with someone and the first thing they see when they open the door is that they see you in bed, that's not great either. "
4. Minimize the hassle
"Here's a very simple thing: if your door squeaks or jams or doesn't open easily, fix it," Bobby said. "The energy doesn't want to deal with that annoyance. And it's true! Every time you come home and hear that annoying screech or every time you leave, you hear that annoying screech, you're annoyed and your energy is in bad shape. So things Simple like that, fixing little things that are messed up in your home that are bothering you. It may not be something that doesn't work, per se, you need to fix because it no longer works, it could just be something that, when it works, you annoying and it's a pretty simple solution. You know, it's a WD40 spray to fix a squeaky door. So taking care of those things may be the easiest way to just feng shui your house because, again, for me, feng shui is eliminating bad energy and annoying things cause that energy. "
5. Take care of your mirrors
"At the entrance, do not place a mirror on the wall directly opposite the entrance door, this will cause the energy to bounce back out," he advised. "In ancient Chinese culture, I don't know if you've ever seen it, many times I notice them in apartment buildings in New York. I would always know when I would live next to an older Chinese because they would. I have this little hexagonal mirror on their I don't know if you have ever noticed them in New York, but they are these little hexagonal mirrors, and I would say they are probably no more than five or six inches wide, but they are believed to reflect evil spirits and keep them out of their So they put this little mirror on their door so that when the evil spirits see their own reflection it scares them and they don't enter their house. "
For more Bobby feng shui tips, be sure to visit his website BobbyBerk.com.
Whether it's to realign our homes with ancient Chinese traditions or just to give them a little fix, Bobby said there is no time like now, as we are all getting acquainted with our personal spaces, to get started. "Honestly, we always say all the time, 'Oh, I wish I had more time to really organize my place or I wish I had more time to really clean that closet or clean up all the trash' if you're a New Yorker:" that we push under our beds. "And now we do," Bobby said with a smile. "Right now, being suppressed in our spaces is a lot. It really is driving some of our minds a little crazy, so getting some craziness out of your space, clearing your space will also help clear your mind."
"I've been watching that meme hanging around saying, you know, in the past, they asked us to go to war to save lives and all you're doing is asking you to sit on your couch to save lives," said the Fab Five members known for their added positivity. "And it really put into perspective that we're all bored with our minds, but that we literally don't have to do anything to make a difference. And while doing nothing can sometimes be the hardest thing, just think about all the people up front who They risk their lives to save lives. And for the most part, we all have it very easy. This will happen. Things can be a little difficult, but humans always recover and always will. "
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML5fefe65ad1dead967cb1e861a318b09212%