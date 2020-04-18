Princess Sofia of Sweden begins work at the hospital to join the fight against Covid-19

Swedish prince Carl Philip's wife started her job as a medical worker to help fight coronavirus after completing a training course as a hospital assistant.
Up News Info –
Swedish real Princess sofia She has taken a training course to become a hospital assistant and help frontline health workers during the coronavirus crisis.
She studied at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, and is now ready to serve alongside the city's health heroes.
The 35-year-old man married to Prince carl philip, posed for photos in gowns and protective gear while on her way to work on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The princess joins hundreds of Swedes who have signed up to help workers struggling to save patients with COVID-19.
Next article
Ellen Pompeo reflecting on the idea of the coronavirus episode of & # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39;
%MINIFYHTML91bf022c4dae2d6b48b882fd1176410412%