Princess Beatrice puts wedding plan on hold amid coronavirus blockade

WENN

The upcoming wedding of Princess Beatriz and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was left in limbo due to the closure in the midst of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Britain Princess beatriz and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi They have officially put their royal wedding plans on hold as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple hoped to exchange vows in the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace, London, on May 29, 2020, and then celebrate with a garden party at Buckingham Palace, but last month, March 2020, when UK residents entered prison, a representative revealed that the reception will no longer take place.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the closure restrictions were extended until at least May 7, and the continuing global pandemic has prompted Beatrice and Edoardo to suspend formal celebrations for the time being.

His spokesperson confirms to People.com: "There are no plans to change places or hold a bigger wedding. They are not even thinking about their wedding right now. There will come a time for reorganization, but not yet."

The eldest daughter of Prince andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced its engagement to the Italian real estate developer in September 2019.

Edoardo is the son of the former British Olympic skier, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.