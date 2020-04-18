Prince William opens Coronavirus Hospital in the United Kingdom.

WENN

The second in line to the British throne announces the opening of a new NHS Nightingale hospital in Birmingham via video link amid the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince william He maintained social distancing when he opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, England via video link on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The 37-year-old royal delivered a speech to those who contributed to the opening of the COVID-19 emergency hospital, which was built in just eight days to help those in the area who require medical attention.

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have overcome this unprecedented challenge," he said. "Nightingale hospitals will become milestones in NHS history."

The place has the capacity to help up to 1,500 patients, as the number of deaths in the UK is almost 13,000.

Coronavirus relief efforts became even more personal to royalty recently, after her father Prince carlos contracted COVID-19 and spent 14 days in quarantine.

He has since recovered and reunited with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, just in time to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary last week.