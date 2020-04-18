Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in Los Angeles wearing crown masks!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan of Sussex were spotted walking their dogs in a very upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, MTO News confirmed.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, recently moved to Los Angeles during the coronavirus quarantine, so their son can be close to his grandmother (Meghan's mother).

And for the first time, the paparazzi encountered the royal couple.

Here are the images.

FIRST PAPARAZZI PIC OF THE ROYAL COUPLE – PIC # 1

SECOND PAPARAZZI PIC DE LA PAREJA REAL – PIC # 2

THIRD PAPARAZZI PIC DE LA PAREJA REAL – PIC # 3

FOURTH PAPARAZZI PIC DE LA PAREJA REAL – PIC # 4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here