Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in Los Angeles wearing crown masks!

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan of Sussex were spotted walking their dogs in a very upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, MTO News confirmed.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, recently moved to Los Angeles during the coronavirus quarantine, so their son can be close to his grandmother (Meghan's mother).

And for the first time, the paparazzi encountered the royal couple.

Here are the images.

The Duchess of Sussex looked downright glamorous in her quarantine outfit. She was wearing a blue scarf over her face when she dated Prince Harry for the first time since the couple moved there last month.

The prince, who is still sixth in the throne line despite giving up his royal duties, was dragged away by the couple's black Labrador, while Meghan at one point carried her beloved rescue beagle, Guy.

The couple, who were riding in their Porsche SUV, followed the new Southern California regulations, which have made wearing face masks mandatory in the battle against Covid-19.