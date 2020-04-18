Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivering food during the first sighting in Los Angeles

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dress up and wear a mask to drop off meals as it has been revealed that they are volunteers at the Angel Food Project in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info –

Blocking the coronavirus does not stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do their humanitarian work. On Wednesday April 15, the couple was seen in Los Angeles to deliver food to people in need in the midst of the crisis. It is their first sighting since they moved from Canada to California in March.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed, with Meghan wearing a white shirt and dark pants with white sneakers. She also wore a blue cap and a mask. Meanwhile, her husband Harry donned a gay shirt and khaki pants with a dark cap. He wore what looked like a kerchief or a scarf tied around his neck like a mask.

Their sighting comes after it is reported that Harry and Meghan have been helping to distribute meals with Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically personalized meals to people living with chronic illnesses. The couple volunteered on Easter Sunday and Wednesday, according to PEOPLE.

"They were extremely sensible and genuinely interested in every person they met," said Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food. "They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with customers; they just wanted to make sure that people felt love and appreciation. Their goal was to really honor our chefs, staff, and volunteers for being of service."

"What Meghan said is that she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," he continued, speaking about the couple. "Obviously there is a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They are both individuals who want to know about each other. Our clients are clients who often forget. They really wanted to visit these people. They wanted to see and talk to them. And I hope that I put a smile on your face. "