Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unwanted in the UK as royalty, according to a new poll

Citizens in the UK are not interested in seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return as members of royalty, according to a new survey. The main reason most respondents have a negative opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is because of their response to COVID-19.

According to the Newsweek In the survey, more people said their impressions of Harry and Meghan worsened due to the pandemic, and 54 percent responded by saying the couple should not return to their duties as royalty. 28% of participants thought they should return, while 18% said they did not know.

Royal reporters and the UK press are investigating the Angel Food Project to write slanderous articles and tell us how Harry and Meghan are the worst volunteers to have been volunteers. pic.twitter.com/cxjDwUSpWK – haha ​​and tyson (@JajTyson) April 16, 2020

The store conducted the online survey and asked 1,500 Britons how the response to the new coronavirus had changed their views on different members of the royal family. When asked about Markle, 20 percent said their point of view became more positive and 36 percent said their point of view became more negative.

When it comes to Prince Harry, 19 percent of respondents said their opinion was better, while 33 percent said their opinion of him was worse. Other numbers from the polls include the age group 18-34, who revealed that their support for Harry and Meghan has really improved, but their numbers did not come close to the approval of other royals.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies conducted the survey, and it was conducted at a time when Queen Elizabeth was making a historic speech on television and William and Kate were conducting video chats to carry out their royal duties.

LOOK: New Los Angeles residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the past two days experiencing the city through the eyes of philanthropy, delivering meals to vulnerable families through the Angel Food Project. https://t.co/DOCkSSCLjW pic.twitter.com/gPpNhMF7p9 – CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 17, 2020

However, the survey was conducted before it was revealed that Harry and Meghan had been secretly working with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to those in need in Los Angeles. Page six He reported that the couple volunteered "a few times," and resulted in increased donations to the organization.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles last month after officially resigning as royalty on March 31. They are currently in a one-year review period, which means that if the deal doesn't work, Harry and Meghan's plans to become independent of the royal family could change and they could return to working for royalty in 2021.



