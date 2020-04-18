Prince Harry almost feels guilty for having & # 39; so much family time & # 39; during the Covid-19 lockdown

WENN

The Duke of Sussex credits the coronavirus lockup for giving him "so much family time" in his new foster home in Los Angeles that he almost feels guilty.

Britain Prince harry she is taking advantage of her precious time with her son Archie during the coronavirus blockade.

The Duke of Sussex shares his 11-month-old son with his ex-actress wife Meghan Markle, and the family is believed to be experiencing isolation in Los Angeles.

Harry talked about how they are dealing during a virtual meeting with parents and caregivers of their children's WellChild charity over the Easter weekend, smiling, "There are so many positive things going on at the same time and being able to have family time. , so much family time, you almost think: 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?' You have to celebrate those moments when you are on the ground rolling hysterically. "

"Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there will be something you will have to deal with and there is no way you can escape from that."



He added: "Of course, there is that fear of what might happen, but there is so much that is beyond our control and suddenly we have realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things."

The couple are doing their best to help where they can during the pandemic, and joined the Project Angel Food organization to deliver meals to 20 people living with critical illnesses in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday April 15, 2020. It was the second time Harry and Meghan had volunteered as they had delivered meals on Easter Sunday, and Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food, told Entertainment Tonight: "We were told they heard that our drivers were overloaded and that they wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload. "