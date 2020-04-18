President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

President Donald Trump has had a busy morning. He is meeting with FEMA, leaders from Poland, South Korea and Bahrain, and revealed that he spoke last night with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on various topics. There is also a White House task force meeting on the coronavirus scheduled for 4:30 PM ET today.

But all of that still left some time for the President's regular weekend storm of tweets. Most of them were retweets from various experts who attacked Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for her refusal to cooperate in approving new funds from the Small Business Administration.

We will update as more communications arrive. The storm of tweets so far: