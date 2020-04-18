President Donald Trump attacks New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who quickly destroys him and even destroys him during a live briefing for failing the 706,309 Americans ill with the coronavirus

A war of words ensued on Friday between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump, and many expect it to escalate further in the coming days.

Cuomo held a press conference on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic: so far, 706,309 Americans have been infected and there are 36,607 deaths.

New York is now the epicenter of the deadly virus, with 127,352 confirmed cases and 8,893 deaths. As Cuomo spoke to reporters, Trump quit his busy job of ruling a country in crisis to tweet.

The former reality TV star wrote: "Governor Cuomo should spend more time,quot; doing "and less time,quot; complaining. "Get out there and do the job. Stop talking! We built him thousands of hospital beds he didn't need or use, We gave him a lot of fans that he should have had and helped him test what he should be doing. "

He added: "… proving you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, aid and equipment than any other state, by far, and these great men and women who did the work never hear you say thank you. Your numbers are not good Less talk and more action!

A journalist shared Trump's comments with Cuomo, who didn't hold back, replying, "First, if you're sitting at home watching TV, maybe you should get up and go to work, right? Second, let's keep the excitement. and politics outside of this and personal ego, if we can, because it's about people and our work, and we try to focus on that. "

Cuomo added: "If you really didn't believe 2,500 beds were necessary, I don't think the federal government would have helped build 2,500 beds, and the number came from your projection." Him. Then you should read the reports he issues. The White House Coronavirus Task Force had … projected onto millions of people. The CDC, which is the President, projected on millions of people. The projections were high. They were the president's projections. So for him to say to anyone, "Well, you trusted the projections, and the projections were wrong," are your projections, Mr. President. So, were we fools to trust your projections, Mr. President? he continued. "CDC, Coronavirus White House Task Force, that's you. White House, that's you. We trust your projections.

Cuomo later revealed, "But don't suggest that someone made a mistake by trusting your projections. What am I supposed to do? Send a bouquet of flowers? They were very helpful in Javits, they were very helpful in setting up the Navy Comfort ship for the US They were very helpful in intervening with China and getting PPE equipment out of China They were very helpful in helping us find fans I said thank you thank you thank you thank you Now in the future we are still in the midst of that ".

The Democrat shared: "The President doesn't want to help with the tests … I said, the only problem we need help with is the test. He said 11 times:" I don't want to get involved in the tests, it's too complicated, it's too difficult. "I know it is too complicated and so difficult, so we need your help. I cannot make an international supply chain," said the governor. "It means, 'Well, I did enough.' Yes, none of us have done enough. We haven't, because it's not over. So, yes, thank you for the Javits, thank you for the Navy Comfort ship." the US, but it's not over. We have so much more to do. "

He went on to explain what he's been doing for New Yorkers: "What if I said to people in my state," Okay, I'm done? BTW, I saved hundreds of thousands of lives, flattened the curve, created more hospital beds than anyone imagined, coordinated the entire state, finished. I'm done, I'm going home. I will go see my mother, spend time with my children and go fishing in Connecticut because their marinas are open. That's it, and I'm done. "What if I say that?" Cuomo questioned. "That's what he's saying." I'm done, I don't want to help on the tests, the tests are too difficult. "

Cuomo went on to say: “It always depended on the states. What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born? It is called the Tenth Amendment. I did not need the President of the United States to tell me that I am Governor, and I did not need the President of the United States to tell me the powers of a state. People did that. Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison. They were the ones who gave me power, and I don't need the President of the United States to read the Constitution for me, "he concluded." Maybe I should have read the Constitution before saying that it had the power to open states. "

The crisis is creating tension on the left and right.



