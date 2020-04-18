Porsha Williams has fans laughing with this funny video: "Dennis just called the police for me,quot;

Porsha Williams made her fans laugh like there was no tomorrow with a video she decided to share on her social media account. Check it out below and get ready for a good laugh!

"Dennis just called me to the police," Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "Now someone should do one that shows how surprised women are when a man takes off his hat," and another follower believes that "that's why it's important to have a regimen to take care of your skin." LOL ".

Another follower published this: "Yes, I died when I saw this video,quot;, and another person also laughed as if there was no tomorrow: "This has me very weak … especially when the boy entered."

A commenter said: ‘Thanks for the laugh @ porsha4real 🤣🤣🤣 .. I was feeling depressed. Now I feel better, "and someone else wrote," He called it a crack. "This is funny as hell."

Another follower posted this message: ‘I saw it the other day on YouTube! His videos are fun! "

One fan posted this: "That's why men shouldn't be promoted to yell at every woman they see because with all this makeup here they don't really know what they really look like."

In other fun news, Porsha posted something really funny and asked her followers to report on the Charlamagne Tha God page. Basically, he republished his post, which tells people to work on their belly during this quarantine.

‘Everyone denounce the @cthagod page, he attacked me with this post J️ JK’ Porsha subtitled the post that invites people to exercise.

Fans laughed at their hearts in the comments and told Porsha that they now feel attacked as well.

Porsha has been saying these days that she keeps eating all day and that he's sick of her stalking.



