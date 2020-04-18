Oscar Winning Illustrator, Director, Producer Was 95 – Deadline

Gene Deitch, whose movie Munro He won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960, died Thursday in his apartment in Prague, according to his Czech publisher. No cause of death was given.

Deitch was also nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for Here is Nudnik and How to avoid friendship.

Among his credits was the creation of Tom Terrific short, which was presented as part of the children's television show Captain Kangaroo. Created under the Terrytoons studio and adapted from an earlier Deitch comic strip, Tom Terrific was a five-minute black-and-white short film inspired by children's drawings.

It featured a boy who lived in a tree house and could transform into whatever he wanted with the help of his magical "thinking cap." With the help of his partner, Mighty Manfred the Wonder Dog, he fought the villain Crabby Appleton, among others. It was last executed in 1959.

Other Deitch credits included Sidney's family tree, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 1958.

Born on August 8, 1924 in Chicago, Deitch arrived in Prague in 1959. Originally he planned a 10-day stay, but he met his future wife, Zdenka, and stayed in the Czechoslovak capital.

Working behind the iron curtain of that era, he directed 13 episodes of the animated film. Tom and Jerry and also some of the Popeye the Sailor Man Serie.

Later he tried to portray life in communist Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic after the anti-communist Velvet Revolution of 1989 in his memoirs, For the love of Prague.

In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifetime contribution to animation.

Survivors include his wife and three children from his first marriage, all of them cartoonists and illustrators.