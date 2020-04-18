Orlando Brown claims that Michael Jackson and Will Smith 'raped him' on video from Rant

WENN

At some point in the video, he says his real name is Trent Smith, before claiming that he is the real Blanket Jackson who was abandoned and then raped.

Orlando Brown comes with another shocking accusation. The "It's so raven"star, who previously said he received oral sex from Nick Cannon, revealed in a new video that he was sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson and Will Smith.

In the clip on Wednesday, April 15, the former child actor said, "All this … all this Will Smith s ** t. I can't boom Michael Jackson, do you feel me? Don't think of Michael Jackson brother and "I was deluded, brother. Jackson, brother and I, I was deluded, brother of everything. That didn't fool me, bro, "he said." That n *** a to be in some other shit. "

"N *** a, you raped me when you were a child. You b *** ha ** n *** a. He raped me as a child and he raped all my children, n *** a." continued to argue. "You're still trying to get away with the fucking shit."

"Every time I see you I want to cut your neck, you son of a bitch. You really have to understand what the Bible says brother. The Bible says that your mother and your father your days are long, n ** * a. He had killed you that's why b *** h. Never get on the damn TV show and act like I'm the damn rapist, "he said.

This came after it was reported that Orlando had been battling drug addiction for years. He also opened his fight with depression on Facebook. In 2018, he entered rehabilitation after an intervention by family and friends, but only stayed for a week in the facilities before returning to the street.

In recent years, he has made some outrageous claims, including statements that Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him.