One World Concert: – Up News Info

The Rolling Stones gathered for this virtual "You can't always get what you want,quot; virtual performance and fans shared a smile with drummer Charlie Watts!

The "One World: Together At Home,quot; concert was truly an experience. Viewers tuned in to show their support for frontline and healthcare workers around the world, and it was amazing to see the biggest stars in the world come together for an amazing concert. While the special featured many memorable performances, the legendary rock group The Rolling Stones fans spoke on Twitter, especially the drummer Charlie Watts! The band came together virtually to present their 1968 hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want,quot; and it was so much fun to see them together again!

However, upon closer look, fans noticed that Charlie didn't actually have a battery in his house, but they accompanied him anyway! The 78-year-old smiled at the viral moment, and did not seem to care in the world as he "went,quot; on the air with his bandmates. Fans couldn't get enough of Charlie's performance and went to Twitter with some hysterical comments. "Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts has spent his entire life as a drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn't have a drummer in his house," @NickBromberg hilariously tweeted.

"The highlight of my day could be Charlie Watts smiling through an imaginary drum solo in & # 39; You can't always get what you want & # 39;" added @dotrat, while user @bohemianpatsody nicknamed the moment "the best,quot;. I've ever seen it. Others jokingly offered to raise money to give Charlie some drums! "Do we need to organize a fundraiser to buy drums for Charlie Watts?" @AlbertMcKeon joked. "Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts 'touching' his chair during this show is the most 'work from home' move I've seen so far," added @zekeindahoose.

the Lady Gaga curated event was organized by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmeland Stephen Colbertand outstanding performances by artists like Andrea Bocelli, Billie eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Dayand Chris Martin. Other celebrities who appeared included David Beckham, Oprah and Kerry Washington.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts "touching,quot; his chair during this show is the most "work from home,quot; movement I've seen so far pic.twitter.com/WE1fd5tguT – Zeke Spector (@zekeindahoose) April 19, 2020

The historic event was announced at a press conference by the World Health Organization with Lady Gaga on April 6, with additional details confirmed by Global Citizen. "‘ One World: Together At Home "is a moment of unity and an opportunity to unite, offering great entertainment to the audience at home, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response." Hugh evansGlobal Citizen co-founder and CEO said in a press release. "We are very excited to have Roku on board to help share this important message with millions of transmitters."

Current sponsor Roku also released a statement about the event that aimed to raise funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund and sensitize health workers. "Now more than ever, people are coming together as a global community and our goal is to make TV broadcasting a little bit easier as people take refuge on the spot," he said. Rob holmes, Vice President, Programming and Roku Engagement. "We are very proud to partner with Global Citizen and bring this landmark event to Roku users. What better way to show support for those on the front line than to stay and stream at home together?" He added.