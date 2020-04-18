One World Concert: Together at Home: Watch with our live blog

One world: together at home invites you to be part of history.

In collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, more than 70 musical artists and dozens of celebrities are coming together to celebrate and support healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment special begins with a six-hour live stream (airing here on E! Online) from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. EST, then leads directly to a 2-hour broadcast broadcast on all major networks.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert They are organizing the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances of Taylor Swift, Elton John, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Paul MCCARTNEY and many more.

We will recap all of the uplifting moments, inspiring stories and unmissable details of One world: together at home all day, so stay tuned to this page!