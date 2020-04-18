Offset dragged to court by Baby Mama over child support dispute

WENN

The Migos rapper faces a lawsuit from one of his baby moms over the dispute over his child support payments, alleging that the money is no longer enough due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rapper Make up for He heads to court to confront one of his exes over child support payments.

Shya L & # 39; Amour, whose real name is Nicole Algarin, has filed legal documents in Georgia demanding an increase in monthly funds for her four-year-old daughter Kalea, demanding limited financial support. Migos The member you have been providing is not enough to cover your bills.

According to documents obtained by Bossip.com, a hearing on the matter will take place in court next May 2020.

Shya's lawyer, Fani T. Willis, explains that the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected her client's earnings.

"She is like all of us, she is fighting," Willis told the store. "She is an hourly wage worker, she has two beautiful girls … She is not doing well in terms of the resources that people need."

Offset, 28, has a total of four children, each with a different wife. His youngest daughter is Kulture, whose mother is his wife, rap superstar. Cardi B.

He previously fought with his ex-girlfriend Justine watson about support claims for her then-seven-year-old son Jordan in 2017. Offset fathered her oldest son when he was just 17 years old.