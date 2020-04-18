Offset baby's mom says she cut child support after she rejected his sexual advance

Instagram

In a new interview, Nicole Algarin claims that the Migos member withheld alimony because she refused to have sex with him, who was already married to Cardi B at the time.

Make up forNicole Algarin's ex-girlfriend, who takes him to court over his child support payments, revealed that the rapper asked her to have sex with him after she married him. Cardi B. Nicole, who follows Shya L & # 39; Amour on Instagram, dropped the bomb in a series of Instagram Story posts on Thursday, April 16.

Nicole shared a screenshot of alleged Offset text messages dating back to June 2018, when Cardi was pregnant with her first child along with the Migos star. "Can I have it one last time more?" The text read. "Wya. Wya. Wya. I'm not asking again why if I ignore you. Brother if I ignore you, I started crying."

Nicole wrote through the messages, "I was going to refrain from posting but he and he were too disrespectful after trying to be friendly and empathetic!" She continued: "I discovered that at the same time that the world was married and that he had been cut since then! Stop playing with my name !!!"

Nicole went on to claim that Offset had cut her daughter Kalea's support after she rejected her sexual advance. "Compare b *** h dates," he wrote. "I discovered it at the same time as the world! I would never screw with any married man, I don't play with God!"

She insisted on another post, "Like I said! Now you know why we're here. I could have worked her a ** and got what she wanted if she wanted, but I PASSED! I still shouldn't get that out! In your seed."

Later, in an interview with the IG OnSite blog, Nicole doubled down on her claims. "It's a little bit easier to get what you need and want from someone if you follow their rules," shadowed hit creator "Ric Flair Drip."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nicole filed legal documents in Georgia demanding an increase in monthly funds for her four-year-old daughter Kalea, alleging that the limited financial support the Migos member has been providing is not enough to cover her invoices.

Her attorney Fani T. Willis explained that the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted her client's earnings. "She is like all of us, she is fighting," Willis told Bossip. "She is an hourly wage worker, she has two beautiful girls … She is not doing well in terms of the resources that people need."