Offset & # 39; s Baby Mama accuses Cardi B of threatening her

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Nicole Algarin claims that she has tried to fix things with the kidnapping in private only to be further threatened.

Nicole Algarin still has something more to say after she exposed Make up for for begging her for sex when Cardi B She was pregnant with her son. Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde girl, who passes by Shya L & # 39; amour on Instagram, claimed that hit creator "Bodak Yellow" has been threatening her over and over again.

In a video shared on social media, Nicole revealed that she has been trying to fix things quietly and privately to no avail. "I approached her privately and respectfully, and she still came to disrespect me and told me how she is going to hit me," he said. "That was your second time threatening me."

Nicole continued to attack both Cardi and Offset and said, "They're disrespectful and stupid, bro. How can you be respectful? It's like talking to a damn wall, man, you guys slowly." Without stopping there, she said she couldn't believe Cardi decided to threaten her when, in her opinion, women should unite at times like this.

"Why do you feel someone owes you something? Why do you feel so right? I don't owe you anything," Nicole continued, stating that this would be the last time she would speak publicly about her problems.

In the legend of the publication, she wrote: "Don't talk to the blogs behind the scenes trying to turn the narrative and think that I will not tell my truth … those days are over. And this is not! I have nothing to do with him or our differences to be resolved in court! This is about my period of respect. I let them spend too much time … literally begging and exploiting my phone to see the 2018 receipts, so I showed it to you. "

Nicole is taking Offset to court for child support, claiming that the Migos a member cut off support for her daughter Kalea after she refused her sexual advance. He also posted receipts to his social media account to show that he was telling the truth.