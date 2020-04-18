Noah Cyrus is honest about his damn feeling of living under Miley's shadows

Tmrw magazine

Revealing that she grew up hiding in her room due to intimidation caused by her last name & # 39; powerful & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Make Me & # 39; He claims that now is your chance to prove the haters wrong and make them feel stupid.

Noah Cyrus has been honest about what it was like to grow Miley Cyrus& # 39; sister. Having been living in the shadows of her famous older brother for years, the "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" singer confessed in a new interview that the situation really screwed her up as a child.

In a cover interview for tmrw magazine's The Mischief Issue, the 20-year-old star shared her thoughts of being referred to as "Hannah Montana's sister" and not her own name. "Someone who doesn't even come up to you and call you by your name? That will really screw you up when you were a kid, it makes you feel like you don't screw up and the population doesn't even care that they don't even know your name," he admitted.

Still, it was the least of Noah's problems growing up, as his famous last name also appealed to online stalkers. "I think the strange thing about people on the Internet is that they think that if you have a well-known surname, whatever they tell you will not harm your feelings, or whatever they say about you could not reach you or hurt you," the daughter from Billy Ray Cyrus said.

"There is no mercy for people who see you only as an audience. I would say that what bothers me most is that people think they can say what they want, and it really does not have a consequence or it does not affect anything because it is said on the internet" he continued. "There is a lot of power on the Internet."

The "Make Me (Cry)" singer reminded enemies that no one was bulletproof. "Whether you're known or not, it still hurts someone who reads so much of what I've been reading since I was very young," he said. "A lot of people understand him every day, and he's so screwed up, man."

On how he dealt with the situation, Noah revealed that he spent his preteen years hiding in his room. "Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, is not a way of life for such a young girl," he recalled.

"So, you know, every time I think about how many people are going through the same thing, especially at my age, there are a lot more people out there," he continued. "I think every time I see other artists like me talking and talking about it, it makes me very happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up."

Despite his difficulties, Noah does not regret being a member of the Cyrus family. "I have always understood that he had a 'powerful' surname or a known surname," he said. Still, she noted that she really didn't want to be tied to that. She continued to emphasize, "I always wanted to be tied to Noah."

Wanting to pave his own future, the ex-girlfriend of Lil xan He expressed, "I feel like now is my chance for all the people who were so horrible to me when I was so young publicly, and everyone who called me what they called me."

"I feel like it's my time to prove them wrong, make them feel stupid, and this is how I feel right now. I just want to do things for myself and make me happy. All the people who told me I couldn't, show them they're wrong and show them I can. "