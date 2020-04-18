Nick Cordero's wife says her leg will need to be amputated

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Nick CorderoHer wife is giving people an update on the Broadway star.
Saturday morning, Amanda Kloots She turned to Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news that her husband needs to have his right leg amputated. This health update comes two days after she explained that she may never walk again.
"We are on Nick Day 18 being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We received some difficult news yesterday," began his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning. "Basically, we had problems with his right leg with clotting and drawing blood to the toes. And that's not happening with surgery and all that."
"So they took it in blood thinners for clotting and, unfortunately, blood thinners were causing other problems: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in their intestines," he continued. "So we took it off the blood thinners, but that was going to cause some clotting in the right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today."
In addition, he detailed how difficult this experience has been. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she has not been able to physically be with her husband during this time.
"A request … I know this is not possible, but today is a miraculous day, so why not ask?", It was read in a legend in his Histories. "I just wish I could see him. Take his hand. Touch his face. I think this would help him AWAKEN!"
On Thursday night, Amanda revealed that Nick was pulled from the ECMO machine and that his recent surgery "went well." Sadly, the Broadway star is still struggling with his diagnosis of Coronavirus, which tested positive earlier this month.
"The doctor said that for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they are in the best possible condition," Amanda shared Thursday. "He's still taking medication to help his heart pump. He's still on the respirator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this had to happen for anything else to happen, so the fact that it's off is great." .
She added: "The next few hours to come are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are working on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."
At that time, she mentioned that her leg represented a problem for her health.
"There have been some problems with blood flow to the foot," he explained. "The doctor went in there, arranged everything he could to get the blood flow to his fingers again. We don't know what the damage will be. We don't know if he will be able to walk again." We don't know if he can walk again, what he will look like. "
She noted that her husband's blood flow was decreasing at her feet. Before logging off, she thanked everyone for their support and love during this time.
"I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio for that leg to work again. But the good news is that the blood is finally running down the toes," he said. "It has been a very emotional day, a very exhausting day. I really appreciate everyone who comes to me, I really do."
%MINIFYHTML34b325433a790828b6b58643ad02f0b012%