Nick Cordero's wife says her leg will need to be amputated

Nick CorderoHer wife is giving people an update on the Broadway star.

Saturday morning, Amanda Kloots She turned to Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news that her husband needs to have his right leg amputated. This health update comes two days after she explained that she may never walk again.

"We are on Nick Day 18 being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We received some difficult news yesterday," began his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning. "Basically, we had problems with his right leg with clotting and drawing blood to the toes. And that's not happening with surgery and all that."

"So they took it in blood thinners for clotting and, unfortunately, blood thinners were causing other problems: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in their intestines," he continued. "So we took it off the blood thinners, but that was going to cause some clotting in the right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today."