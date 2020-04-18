Nick Cordero's wife praises Ariana Grande's brother for his support during the battle of Coronavirus

Instagram

As her Broadway star husband struggles for her life in the ICU, Amanda Kloots shares a video of Frankie Grande singing along to the song by the & # 39; Great White Way & # 39; veteran. & # 39; Live Your Life & # 39; on social media.

The wife of the Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande For his support as an actor, he fights against the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots has taken to Instagram to share a video of Grande singing alongside "Great White Way" veterans song "Live Your Life," and captioned the footage in words of praise for Ariana Grande& # 39; brother and the rest of the "Rock of Ages"cast for their support during the difficult ordeal.

"We came to Los Angeles so Nick could perform in & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39 ;, a Broadway show that was making its debut on Hollywood Blvd," Kloots explained. "Her cast, including this man @frankiejgrande, has hugged us and Nick the whole time."

"Nick performed @rockofagesmusical on Broadway and toured the country so that the family ties here are deep," he continued. "The cast and crew are beyond incredible human beings."

<br />

Cordero, who shares the 10-month-old son Elvis with Kloots, has been fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Kloots shared a message of hope on the photo-sharing site, noting that "these are small victories in the UCI."

<br />

"Nick is getting stronger and INCREDIBLE doctors and nurses think they can get him out of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) soon." she added. "This would mean that his heart and lungs would work on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we stay positive! HE'S LISTENING TO US!"