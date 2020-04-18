Nick Cordero will have his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications

Instagram

According to his wife Amanda Kloots, the actor from & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; You will lose one of your legs as your medical team decides to amputate it due to continuous clotting.

Up News Info –

Broadway star Nick Cordero is to lose your right leg due to coronavirus complications.

The "Rock of Ages"the star's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed through Instagram on Saturday, April 18, 2020 that Cordero's medical team had decided to amputate his leg due to continued clotting.

The 41-year-old man has spent almost 20 days in intensive care after testing positive for COVID-19.

"We got some tough news yesterday," said Kloots in his latest video update. "We removed the blood thinners, but that was going to cause clotting in his right leg again, so his right leg will be amputated today."

The news came two days after Kloots suggested that she was unsure that her husband would be able to walk again due to "blood flow problems" in his leg.

That update came days after Cordero underwent emergency surgery when doctors found an infection in his lung.

"He lost consciousness, lost his pulse, and they had to resuscitate him," Kloots said on April 11, 2020. "It was very scary. They had a hard time getting it back."

He later added: "I have been told that the fact that he has passed the surgery is a victory. We are taking each and every victory right now."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.