Nick Cordero took off life support as his condition improves

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; he's exiting the out-of-body life support that has been helping to keep him alive when his condition was deteriorating.

Up News Info –

Tony Award nominated Broadway star Nick CorderoThe condition is improving as doctors prepare to disconnect him from the ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine that has been helping to keep him alive.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"in 2014 and last year's hit musical"Waitress"He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia earlier this year 2020.

Although he tested negative for COVID-19, his condition continued to worsen and, over the weekend, he was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he later lost consciousness and had a pulse, which led to doctors resuscitating him.

The star is currently on an ECMO machine to help support his lungs and heart, dialysis to help his kidneys and a ventilator, and on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, his wife, Amanda Kloots, he told fans that he was responding well to treatment.

"Update on Nick: Their blood pressure is better! Dialysis is working. They've been able to drain fluids to help inflammation," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow orders. Also his right foot shows no pulse but the wound looks better. Breathing is a little quick this morning."

Later in the day, Amanda returned to Instagram for a video update, telling her followers, "I'm just going to share some very, very good news we just received about Nick. His heart and lungs are getting stronger."

"He is being removed from the ECMO machine in hopes that tomorrow morning he can have surgery to remove the ECMO machine," she said enthusiastically. "This would mean that his heart and lungs would be running alone. Great victory! We still need him to wake up and we will keep pushing for that, and singing and dancing. Guys, it's a small victory in the right direction for our Nick."

In an attempt to send positive energy in her own way, Amanda has been encouraging friends, family, and fans to dance and sing to show her support for Nick every day at 6 p.m. EST, with actress Florence Pugh among the many who have broken Nick's favorite move Elvis presley song "Got a Lot or & # 39; Livin & # 39; to Do".