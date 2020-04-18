New York pandemics die, but Cuomo warns, there are no happy days here again – Deadline

Pandemic deaths decreased in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily briefing. But he warned: "Happy days are not here again."

The governor reported 540 deaths in the past 24 hours at his daily press conference in Albany. "That is still an overwhelming number every day." Still, the count has dropped 110 deaths from the previous day and represents the lowest total since April 1.

Of the deaths, 36 came from people confined to nursing homes, which are an important source of people at risk of death from coronavirus complications. "It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," Cuomo said.

The state toll now stands at 236,732 cases, with 7,090 reported on the last day. In that, 2,000 new hospitalizations began on Friday. "We are no longer on a plateau, but we are not in a good position," Cuomo said.

The governor also referred to the opening of the state of support for business, and put a brake on expectations. Several states have begun to loosen the reins, and protests have erupted in places where restrictions have citizens at a boiling point.

"Everyone wants to reopen," said Cuomo. "The tension at reopening is: how fast can it reopen and what can it reopen without increasing the infection rate?"

Evidence is the key to the reopening, Cuomo said.

"The trick with testing is not that we don't know how to do it … it's taking this to scale," Cuomo said.