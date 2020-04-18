Netflix's New Dating Program "Too Hot To Drive,quot; Is Pretty Warm

There is something unspeakable about the great reality on television. Maybe because the best iterations of the genre often fall into the category of so bad, it's good, it's hard to pin down the exact combination of good and bad required to make the best shows stand out. You will know when you see it. Netflix has recently ventured into making rare, meme-friendly dating reality shows, such as the (ridiculous) runaway success. Love is blind. That show is kind of 90 promised day with a twist, in which the contestants can't see each other before committing, and decide if they really get married (or not) at the end. Too hot to handle, the transmission giant's latest entry, looks and talks more like Love island, the UK dating show in which a group of straight people are cloistered in a luxurious holiday home together and try different couplings before ending up together (or not). Except here, plot twist, contestants cannot have sex, or even kiss, because they must focus on getting to know each other. Contestants who go all the way can split a $ 100,000 prize, but until then, the pot gets smaller every time one of them kisses without approval. A cone-shaped device similar to Alexa called Lana monitors their behavior, and they also wear clocks that can greenlight a relationship and allow a partner to kiss. What could be more timely than a sexless dating show, when we are all socially estranged and single people can't (physically) go out or connect? Too hot to handle You can even see some soft service in these terrible times as softcore porn, with its 10 hot co-stars rocking around barely clothed. But unfortunately, the rules of the game get in the way of any real fun, and the show never reaches the heights of petty drama or outrageous, or actually emotional depth, from really good-bad reality television.

The same as Love is blind, the opening episodes of this show that make up the gambit and introduce us to the characters are the best part. Too hot to handle it begins with the contestants arriving in their tropical paradise and performing in confessionals as they mingle and evaluate each other. Some of the cast's leading figures are Sharron (my favorite), a black personal trainer who calls herself a feminist but also admits to having taken women's studies classes to help attract women. (It also gives us crucial personal information, such as the claim that his penis is photographed right next to a can of air freshener.) There's also Francesca, an Instagram model with hundreds of thousands of followers who tells us that she doesn't have to work hard. to get guys, and Matthew, who calls himself a deep thinker because he questions monogamy. As for dating shows, the cast is popular on Instagram and fun to watch while enjoying their sexy paradise. That is, until Lana gives them the news that they are not allowed to have sex. It is a premise that seems like the perfect setup to create interesting alliances or inspire small disputes, with all the anxiety and pressure built up. Except, over the course of eight episodes, it's never really worth it. The first hints of discord occur when the aforementioned Francesca and a twenty-year-old tall Australian named Harry break the rules by kissing. When we first meet Harry, he tells us that he has a "boyfriend's penis,quot;, which means that he is a kind of Goldilocks on his penis, neither too big nor too small, just to attract a woman to become his girlfriend. The couple must confess to the group that they kissed, which reduces the prize money, and Francesca is upset that Harry tells everyone that she kissed him first. When the group turns on Francesca and her friend who defends her, the girl from the Haley brotherhood, the two women (spoiler alert) decide to kiss to get revenge on the group. They lie about it, and it's supposed to be suspenseful to watch them try to keep it a secret, but it isn't. The stakes are simply not high enough, because there is no real consequence beyond the slight contraction of the prize money: voting is not done off the island. The shame of the group feels vague and impersonal. As might be obvious to any regular observer of the Single franchise, sometimes the most interesting reality drama occurs among men, who often go into ego competition shenanigans when left to their own devices. Kelz, a soccer player who believes chasing women gives them the advantage, admonishes Harry when he kisses Francesca. "You are like a puppy, right?" he explains. "And now she's trained to make you feel." Kelz himself takes an interest in Francesca, who leaves him for Harry, leading to a promising confrontation in which Kelz explains that he is in a different league. But Kelz's ego has no one to deflate it, since Harry doesn't bite the hook, making it a weak drama. If this sounds like things are starting to get too dramatic, they are not at all. When men and women are sent to separate retreats to heal from all struggles, the men attend a workshop to get in touch with their feelings, during which they have to write and share their vulnerabilities and rub the mud. Each other. (I'm sure there will be memes). Some of the boys do open. Kelz talks about her difficulty lowering her guard, and Sharron admits that she has trouble trusting people outside her family. Some of them even break. Meanwhile, the women have to examine their vaginas in a mirror and then paint a shrine to represent their personal relationship with them. Some are obvious: a heart, a unicorn, a cat, a globe. One draws a butterfly with a condom, an intriguing combination of the metaphorical and the real. Some of the boys learn to tear down their walls, and others don't; Some of the women have power and some do not.