NeNe Leakes announces a major sponsor for their ‘Hunni Challenge’ today

NeNe Leakes released their song Hunni a few days ago and their fans went wild with excitement when they heard the song. There's even a Hunni Challenge circulating online, and NeNe has been posting videos of her fans to her IG account for followers to watch.

IP SWIPE: NICE ROCK TOO TOO! TOMORROW I WILL ANNOUNCE A NEW SPONSOR WHO WILL PUT MONEY IN THE POCKETS OF THESE VIDEOS OF THE DANCE CHALLENGE. SEARCH THIS! COME AND GET THIS HUNNI CASH APP! All you have to do is download the song for $ 1, smile, have fun, follow the routine or make it yours, challenge your friends, have good lighting, and make sure the music is loud enough, "NeNe started his post.

She went on and said to the fans: ‘Use hashtags👉🏾 #getthishunni #hunnichallenge and I will come looking for you. You are all amazing and I really enjoy watching all these cool videos! THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR THE ❤️ #Issabop #issabanger #proudmomma #thethreat #hbic #unstoppable (PS: Some platforms take time to get the link due to covid19. However, there is a link in my bio, Spotify, Tide etc.) "

Someone commented, "# 2 is my wife in my head and # 3 made me lose weight just by looking at her."

Another follower said, "Everyone gets stuck. But the lady in the army hat and pants is one of the best," and someone else posted this: "Yes, thanks for posting!" You better do it, I got my coins and my blessing.

A follower said, ‘Wow, that's perfect … I bet you got cash on your app … pretty miss."

One fan wrote: "I can't wait for the song to come out !!! @neneleakes,quot; and another Instagram installer posted: "My daughter and I tried this and I almost broke my hip. God bless! & # 39;

NeNe fans are having fun these days filming themselves and sending the RHOA star their videos.



