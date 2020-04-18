NBA star DeAndre Ayton is in trouble. Last night, her dog attacked and bit her new friend, Instagram model Kat Leya, MTO News discovered.

DeAndre "flew,quot; Kat home. But as soon as DeAndre's dog saw the beautiful model IG, he pounced on her and bit her.

Here is a photo of the injury:

And here is a picture of Katt, DeAndre's alleged high school girl:

So why does Deandre's dog bite the beautiful model? Well, it turns out that DeAndre's dog is VERY close to DeAndre's longtime girlfriend Anissa Evans. Anissa was with DeAndre from before her NBA days. And according to people who know them both, they believe that DeAndre will finally settle down and marry the beautiful and intelligent young lady.

(GF video of Deandre and the dog above)

Here are some pictures of DeAndre and Anissa. Along with photos of her and DeAndre's dog.