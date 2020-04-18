NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says fellow driver must be forgiven – Deadline

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the only African-American on the top circuit in that racing sector, believes fellow driver Kyle Larson should be forgiven for uttering a racial slur in an online competition.

Wallace released a statement on Friday saying Larson should have a second chance. Larson was fired from his racing team after the incident last weekend, which occurred during an iRacing event in which NASCAR drivers play during the close of the pandemic.

AP Images



During the competition, Larson thought that he had lost communication with his observer. He did a microphone check and said, "Can't you hear me?" That was followed by the N word. The insult was directed at his white watcher. However, other drivers heard the comment and reacted.

Wallace said Larson contacted him immediately, and then the two had a Facetime session in which Larson apologized.

"What Larson said was wrong, either privately or publicly," Wallace said in a statement. "There is no gray area."

But Larson's apology was deemed "sincere," and Wallace said "he has to do better and get it out of his vocabulary."

"It is NOT just a word," Wallace said. "There is a lot of negative meaning behind the word. It doesn't matter if a person uses it offensively or not. The word brings back so many terrible memories for individuals and families and brings them back to a time when WE, as a community and human race, have done our best to escape. ”

Larson has also issued his own public apology.

"I was not raised that way and it is a horrible thing to say. I am very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. I understand that the damage is probably irreparable and I acknowledge it. I just want everyone knows how sorry I am and I hope everyone stays safe during these crazy times. "