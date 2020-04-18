NASA astronaut duo returns to a very different Earth: BGR

NASA's Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir are back on Earth, along with Oleg Skripochka from Russia, after leaving the International Space Station on Thursday night.

The trio returned safely to Earth, but now a new period of adjustment begins.

The coronavirus pandemic will prevent astronauts from celebrating with friends and family.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan are now back on dry land, along with one of their Russian counterparts, Oleg Skripochka from Roscosmos. The trio left the International Space Station on Thursday night and landed on Earth early in the morning.

Normally, this would be a routine crew return mission, and the astronauts would soon return home to the arms of waiting family and friends. Unfortunately, that is not possible this time, and the global coronavirus pandemic is to blame. The Earth that astronauts left over 200 days ago is not the same one they have returned to.

Andrew Morgan launched into the International Space Station in July 2019 and participated in Expeditions 60-62 over the course of 272 days in space. Jessica Meir arrived in September and spent a total of 205 days in space. Both astronauts conducted countless experiments and ventured out of the space station for multiple spacewalks. Morgan completed an incredible number of seven spacewalks and Meir participated in three, which were the first women's spacewalks in history.

The crew landed in Kazakhstan, which is typically where the ISS crew members end up after leaving the space station. "After post-landing medical checks, the crew will return by Russian helicopters to the recovery city in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, where they will split," explains NASA. "Morgan and Meir will board a NASA plane located in the adjacent city of Kyzlorda, Kazakhstan, for a flight back to Houston."

Once they return to the United States, the temptation to return to a normal lifestyle will likely be strong, but things are much different now than they were 200 days ago. Social distancing and blockades across the state mean there are no big gatherings to celebrate his return, and astronauts will have to follow some strict guidelines on interactions with their closest loved ones.

In a recent interview with the trio, while they were still on board the space station, Jessica Meir noted that the biggest challenge for her upon returning to Earth will be the lack of physical contact with friends and family.

"I think it will still be nice for me to go back and see some familiar places and some familiar faces," Meir explained. “It will certainly be very difficult not to be able to hug my family and friends. That's kind of, after being here for seven months and being the type of person that I am, it will be difficult for me to do that, but I know it will be part of the game for a while. "

Image Source: NASA / GCTC / Andrey Shelepin