(My) truth: tickets for rape of 2 Coreys are now on sale: what to see during the coronavirus pandemic

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, more people are being told to stay indoors and isolate themselves. Movie theaters have closed and there is a new trend of movies going directly to video. Amazon Prime is full of movies that were supposed to be in theaters, but they're available to buy for about $ 20. Another movie is also available right now: (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys. Marketed in the same way as other streaming movies that skip theaters and go straight to demand, (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys is making its big comeback on April 22, 2020. Corey Feldman has had Twitter and Instagram Where he lives he has connected with fans and opened up about the painful experiences he has had dealing with not only his abuse and the fact that his abusers have escaped justice, but also online attacks from people who want to silence him. , including accused pedophiles.

The second sample from (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys comes at a time when the nation is in crisis. Although people are locked up in their homes, there is great concern that some children who are currently being sexually abused will fall through the cracks. The film is more than a platform where Corey Feldman names names. The film shows how pedophiles unite and keep their victims silenced.

AS A SPECIAL SURPRISE (AND 2 DELIVER 4 THE SLOW START 4 ​​TICKET SALES LAST RETURN) WE CAN HAPPILY ANNOUNCE THE TICKETS R ON SALE NOW! WE MANAGE 2 LIFT AND CORRECT SOME HRS EARLY! REMEMBER THAT THE FIRST SHOW IS 4-22, ALL UNUSED TIXES WILL BE ACCEPTED @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL # Kids2 – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 18, 2020

Corey Feldman is an ambassador for Child USA and works with the organization's executive director, Marci Hamilton, and is helping to raise awareness of child sexual abuse in multiple places.

She has worked with Marci Hamilton to revoke the statute of limitations in states across the country (her work was instrumental in getting the New York Child Victims Act passed: the new law allowed prosecutors to seek justice against Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein) and is working with her to create general awareness of abuse in a variety of ways.

They have also created a guide for adult victims of child sexual abuse who may find (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys triggering.

You are going to see it (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys When I return to the official site www.mytruthdoc.com on April 22, 2020?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



