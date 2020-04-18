Most recharging points will be available from April 20, incoming calls will continue: RJio – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio said on Friday that most mobile recharging points will be available starting April 20 and that customers who were unable to recharge their account during closing will continue to receive incoming calls on their phones.

On March 31, the company announced that users will continue to receive incoming calls even after the prepaid account expires during the difficult situation developed due to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"Majority charging points will be available starting April 20," Jio said, adding that customers can recharge through online payment platforms, bank ATMs, and also through associated programs.

The company has created the JioPos Lite application that its customers can download and recharge accounts of other subscribers on the network. The customer who recharges the account of others will receive a commission of around 4 percent.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also introduced a similar cash back or commission based top up service via the app.

These two companies have announced an extension of the prepaid validity until May 3 for customers who have not been able to recharge their accounts.

Around 9 million Vodafone Idea customers and 3 million Bharti Airtel will continue to receive free incoming calls until then.

The government announced the national closure from March 24 to April 14. It has been further expanded until May 3.

State telecommunications operators BSNL and MTNL have extended the validity period of their prepaid mobile services to April 20 and offer an additional talk time of Rs 10 even after the zero balance.

The telecommunications agency COAI set the value of the benefits announced by the telecommunications companies for low-income users at more than Rs 600 crore and said that the government should support a further extension of the benefits through the bond fund. universal service where more than Rs 51,500 crore has been unused.

