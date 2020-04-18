Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to a close friend who died of cancer

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; She writes a poignant message on Instagram to remember her late friend Liv, who passed away after a battle with cancer three years ago.

Up News Info –

Millie Bobby Brown She has sincerely paid tribute to a fanatic she made friends with before cancer took her life, on the third anniversary of her death.

The 16 year old "Strange things"Star visited Instagram on Thursday, April 16, 2020 to share photos of herself with Liv.

"It's been 3 years (sic) … I heard footprints in the sand this morning … we danced at the New York hotel …" he wrote. "It's crazy to know that this world doesn't have you … you were a light and a source of positivity that I would go to … you were an angel on earth, but God needed you. There with him."

"You were too special liv. I miss you. We all miss you. We won't stop fighting childhood cancer (sic)."

<br />

Millie took Liv to the red carpet premieres and became friends with her fan during her later years, and now she counts Liv's sisters among her closest friends, counting Miley Cyrus during a recent pop star appearance "Bright-minded"They broadcast live that they are part of her group of friends who keep her grounded when fame turns into a monster."