Microsoft removes Marina Abramovic's announcement about its alleged links to Satanism

The tech giant is forced to remove a new Hololens commercial promoting the mixed reality of artist Marina Abramovic after criticism of her alleged affiliation with Satanism.

Microsoft bosses decided to scrap a new commercial with artist Marina Abramovic after conspiracy theories suggested that she was affiliated with Satanism.

Abramovic appeared in the announcement of a Microsoft headset called Hololens 2, which allows the user to view digital images with the outside world, where he spoke about his new mixed reality project and interviewed the CEO of auction house Christie & # 39; s.

"I think the art of the future is art without objects," she says in the deleted YouTube clip. "This is simply a transmission of pure energy between the viewer and the artist. For me, reality is this response."

However, the clip received a backlash, amassing 24,000 upheavals amid an online protest over alleged Satanism, following the conspiracy theory. Alex Jones – Who allegedly sold fake coronavirus cures? – He said on his blog Infowars: "Would a technology company really want a Luciferian person like her to be the face of their new mixed reality device because of their art?"

Abramovic became a target of right-wing conspiracies in 2016 and defended himself when asked about the issue, insisting: "I am outraged that this is completely out of my context."

"Anyone who wants to can read my memoirs and discover that (my work) is very far from Satanism."