Michelle Obama to read children's books on PBS during shutdown

The former First Lady of the United States has partnered with PBS for children's story time in a new series & # 39; Monday with Michelle Obama & # 39; during blockage of the coronavirus.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama is partnering with PBS for a virtual story hour every Monday for the next month during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michelle will give families a "much-needed" break with her new "Mondays with Michelle Obama, "which will air weekly at 12 p.m. EST, beginning next week, April 20, 2020.

Each week he will read one of his favorite children's classics, including "The Gruffalo", "There is a Dragon in Your Book", "Miss Maple & # 39; s Seeds" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar".

"Right now, when so many families are under so much stress, I am excited to give children a chance to practice reading and hear some wonderful stories," Obama, 56, said in a statement.

"As a child, I loved reading aloud. And when I became a father, I found so much joy in sharing the magic of telling stories with my own children, and then, as First Lady, with children everywhere."

She is not the only wife of the President who reads to children who are trapped inside during the confinement – current First Lady Melania Trump He shared a clip of her reading the children's book "The Bunny" on YouTube, instead of the famous White House Easter Egg Roll, which usually takes place on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, but was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Elsewhere, actor Tom hardy will return to read a week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories to locked up UK children, starting April 27, while the former member of British royalty Sarah Ferguson has launched a new YouTube channel, "Storytime with Fergie and Friends," and will read a different children's book every day at 4 P.M. BST.