Michael Buble's representative believes concern about abusive behavior failed in cyber bullying effort

The hit maker & # 39; I didn't know you yet & # 39; He has been hit with the allegations after he was thought to be hitting his wife Luisana Lopilato with her elbow during an Instagram live chat before grabbing her.

Michael BubleThe agency representative called the controversy surrounding a video showing the singer elbowing his wife during a live Instagram chat as a "failed cyber bullying effort."

The Canadian singer appeared alongside Luisana Lopilato on the social media site to chat with fans, and many were concerned when he seemed to interrupt and then grab her at one point, in a clip that has since gone viral.

Luisana turned to Twitter to respond to concerned followers, insisting that her marriage is in good shape and that she remains deeply in love with her husband, and now a spokesperson for the "Feeling Good" star has also been affected by speculation.

"Anyone who sees them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful association full of love," the representative told E! News, adding that the allegations are "a failed cyber-bullying effort" against the couple.

Buble has not yet responded to the rumors directly.