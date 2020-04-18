Mia Farrow and Dana Delaney mourn the death of & # 39; irreplaceable & # 39; Brian Dennehy

Instagram

The star of & # 39; The death of a seller & # 39; He died at the age of 81 from natural causes in his native Connecticut, receiving tributes from John Lithgow, Tom Arnold and Malcolm McDowell, among others.

Up News Info –

Mia Farrow and Dana Delany are taking tribute to Brian Dennehy after the death of the film and television veteran on Wednesday night (April 15).

Celebrities began flocking to social media to pay their respects to the "Cocoon" star, who died of natural causes in her 81-year-old native Connecticut.

Farrow, who worked with the late actor on Broadway in 2014, tweeted: "Any actor who worked with Brian can tell him how lucky we were. There was no one else present, honest or generous to be with in a scene. Broadway, the movies and television has lost an irreplaceable giant. "

Delany, who also worked with Brian, added: "They don't make their kind anymore."

There have also been tributes of David Harewood, John Lithgow, Carl Weathers, Tom Arnold and James Woods, who made two films with Dennehy – "Split Image" and "Best Seller".

"I've never laughed as much as every day on or off set," he writes. "For a big & # 39; tough guy & # 39 ;, it was a love."

Meanwhile the british act great Malcolm McDowell He adds, "Very sad to hear of Brian Dennehy's passing. He was a fantastic actor on big and small screens as well as in the theater. Another great loss! RIP."