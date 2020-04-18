Mercedes MJ Javid still has love for Reza Farahan despite their enmity

There is a lot of positivi-tea go around.
Friday night, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid and Nema Vand appeared in Andy Cohen& # 39; s Watch what happens live after the show.
the Shahs of Sunset The stars talked about the new season on Bravo, repairing their relationship with GG Gharachedaghi and more. Also, there was a sweet and special moment when Javid shared some kind words about his former best friend, Pray Farahan.
"I think Reza is a hard worker. I think he is very consistent," he said, after being asked what he liked best about the personality of reality shows. "We are magical together. We are only finishing each other's sentences, (like) Will and grace, Ricky and Lucy (I love lucy) It's just that synergy. "
She explained that her most memorable trips with Reza are in Palm Springs, California.
"I love our trips to Palm Springs, that's our happy place …" she shared. "We just love it, we had a great time together."
Bravo series fans will know that Reza and Mercedes have had an ongoing dispute since last year.
the Shahs of Sunset the co-stars quarreled after Mercedes allegedly spread cheating rumors about Reza's husband Adam NeelyAnd even more shocking? MJ's husband Tommy Feight destroyed Reza's house.
Additionally, Reza filed a three-year restraining order against Tommy for the incident.
At that moment, Reza shared her frustration at their tarnished friendship.
"When you're evil and you conspire against your 30-year-old best friend, be sure not to leave receipts in plain sight," he said. captioned his statement in May 2019. "The fact is that someone I loved, cared for, and supported allowed fame to come to his head and came for me while I was 'dying' and in the ICU. Fortunately, his fear of health passed. quickly and I was out and about going to the opening of an envelope. "
For Mercedes, she felt a different way of how things were going.
"I think what you will see from my perspective is someone who is deeply disappointed, deeply stunned and shocked by the turn of events. I think it is like a living nightmare," MJ told E! News two months ago.
"I'm definitely caught in the middle," she said of the Tommy and Reza incident. "I was thinking about that recently. I thought to myself when I'm a person who just had my baby, and it's the time when the family should be closest. Isn't it interesting that I had to take care of it? "and worry about how you feel Reza and worry about how Tommy feels, and worry about them, and my baby instead of you know, celebrating?"
She added: "It is heartbreaking. It is heartbreaking that, above all else, you introduce yourself to your family and worry about gossip later."
However, despite everything, there is hope that the two will mend their friendship.
