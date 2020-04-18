Mercedes MJ Javid still has love for Reza Farahan despite their enmity

There is a lot of positivi-tea go around.

Friday night, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid and Nema Vand appeared in Andy Cohen& # 39; s Watch what happens live after the show.

the Shahs of Sunset The stars talked about the new season on Bravo, repairing their relationship with GG Gharachedaghi and more. Also, there was a sweet and special moment when Javid shared some kind words about his former best friend, Pray Farahan.

"I think Reza is a hard worker. I think he is very consistent," he said, after being asked what he liked best about the personality of reality shows. "We are magical together. We are only finishing each other's sentences, (like) Will and grace, Ricky and Lucy (I love lucy) It's just that synergy. "

She explained that her most memorable trips with Reza are in Palm Springs, California.

"I love our trips to Palm Springs, that's our happy place …" she shared. "We just love it, we had a great time together."