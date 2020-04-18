Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were forced to cancel Archie's big birthday plan due to the coronavirus

WENN

In related news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are donating $ 112,000, the proceeds from their royal wedding broadcast, to an organization called Feeding Britain.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry have envisioned a star-studded party for their son Archie's first birthday to be held on May 6. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now forced to scrap the plan for the Los Angeles party as the government extends the coronavirus blockade restrictions.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously announced that the stay-at-home order will run until May 15, adding that all social gatherings are still prohibited. That left Meghan and Harry with no choice but to host a quiet birthday celebration for their baby at their new Los Angeles home.

"It's a shame because Archie's birthday, without the shutdown, offered the perfect opportunity to welcome LA bash to them and their friends," said a source. "Last week, April 19, was the date the restrictions would be lifted, but that is no longer the case for security reasons."

It was said that the likes of James Corden, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Tom hardy, Serena Williams, Elton John and George Clooney as well as his wife Amal Clooney were among the list of famous guests for the supposedly canceled party.

In related news, the couple are reportedly donating $ 112,000, the proceeds from their royal wedding broadcast, to Feeding Britain. It is an organization that is working to alleviate hunger, after having discussed the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A spokesman for the two, who moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island in March, said they had "fond memories" of visiting the organization's market and were impressed by the compassion of their workers. "The duke and duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work that Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," added the spokesperson.

According to Harry's friend Dr. Jane Goodall, the prince found the new life in California challenging. "I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in touch, although I think he is finding life a bit difficult at the moment," the 88-year-old radio told Up News Info. .