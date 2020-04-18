Meghan Markle and Prince Harry isolate themselves again for dog walking

WENN

After moving to Los Angeles from Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen covering their faces with a blue scarf during the excursion.

Up News Info –

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have emerged from their self-isolation in Los Angeles. Days after delivering food to people in need in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were caught on camera leaving for a more personal reason, to walk their dogs.

In multiple photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple, who officially relinquished their royal duties on March 31, took their black Labrador, Oz, and their rescue Beagle, Guy, for a walk near their neighborhood. At one point during the excursion on Thursday, April 16, the duchess was seen carrying Guy to her waiting car.

For the occasion, Meghan donned a black T-shirt with a pair of shiny skinny jeans and dark shoes. He wrapped his black hoodie around his waist and hid his hair under the blue cap. Following the safety guidelines during the pandemic, the 38-year-old woman covered her nose and mouth behind the blue scarf and carried a small bottle of hand sanitizer with her.

Meanwhile, her husband Harry wore a gray polo that matched charcoal khaki pants and brown boots. As the previous "Suits"Actress, she also protected her nose and mouth with a blue scarf. In addition, she put on a pair of dark sunglasses and a hat. In one of the photos taken, Oz could see him dragged along during the walk.

<br />

Days before this dog was released, Meghan and Harry have sneaked out to help distribute meals to those badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Teaming up with the non-profit Angel Food project, the couple, who moved to Los Angeles from Canada in March, volunteered on Easter Sunday and Wednesday, April 15.

Speaking of the couple's thoughtful act, a source told the Daily Mail: "Some people didn't recognize them at first and others were just completely shocked." The source added: "An old woman really started crying and said that she had always been a fanatic and had always wanted to meet them, and then welcomed them to their new life in the United States."