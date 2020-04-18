Megan Thee Stallion obtained the judge's permission to bring the tag heads to trial in the middle of a dispute

WENN

Judge Robert Schaeffer ruled in favor of the & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; star and allowed the rapper to carry her feud with CEO Carl Crawford and his associates on trial.

Megan Thee Stallion He has been given permission to take his former record label bosses at 1501 Certified Entertainment to the Texas courts.

Judge Robert Schaeffer He has denied the label chiefs' request to decide the cash dispute through arbitration and is allowing Megan to bring them to trial.

The rapper's lawyer, Richard BuschHe told Billboard, "We are obviously very happy with the court's decision and look forward to litigating this case."

In their lawsuit, which was filed last month, March 2020, they claimed they had only been paid $ 15,000 despite generating an estimated $ 7 million for the label and requested that their recording contract be terminated.

Megan also accused Carl Crawford and his associates to distribute his photo of an arrest five years ago as part of an intimidation campaign following his decision to sign a new agreement with Jay Z.

Crawford, a former Major League Baseball star, has not yet commented on the latest verdict, but previously accused the rapper of "systematic breach of his contractual obligations."

Last month, he was granted a temporary restraining order against CEO Crawford after claiming that he was preventing him from releasing new music.