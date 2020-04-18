Meet the heroes of a world's hometown: together at home

One world: together at home It brought together the world's greatest artists, but the real stars were the people who fought on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic,

In addition to raising over $ 35 million for global relief efforts, the landmark music event highlighted the extraordinary ways these brave men and women have been stepping up to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 have the resources they need to survive. How One world: together at home As shown, the deepest acts of kindness come from city heroes who care for their community by performing simple acts like delivering meals to health workers and finding ingenious ways to donate resources.

During the special benefit, viewers were introduced to the city's heroes who have been doing their part to give back during the pandemic, proving that we are all connected and that one small act can affect lives everywhere.