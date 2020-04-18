Mark Ruffalo makes fun of new independent Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo is easily one of the most successful actors in the world these days. While he has worked in television and film for decades, he is most famous for his portrayal of the Hulk in the MCU.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that The Hulk is one of the few characters in the comic book world who hasn't made his new comic book movie in the past decade, with the exception of the Edward Norton and Eric Bana character version. . in the 2000s.

Since then, Mark Ruffalo has become the most popular and revered version of The Hulk, yet he hasn't been overly excited about the idea of ​​making an independent film, at least until now. During a conversation with Variety, the Avengers The cast member explained that he would like to star in a Hulk movie to explain the development of the character.

Ruffalo stated that he had an idea for the character that is "really interesting,quot; because there hasn't been a movie in the MCU that "has followed his life,quot; yet. Mark said it would be "really interesting,quot; to see what happens to him among all the Avengers Films.

The last time Mark Ruffalo made headlines was for more political reasons. For example, on October 10, 2019, Nick Markus reported on Mark's outrage at the photos of Ellen DeGeneres prowling around the former President of the United States, George W. Bush.

When Hollywood figures were enraged by the television personality defending George W. Bush, Ruffalo responded by stating that George must be responsible for his alleged "war crimes."

As previously reported, Ellen and George W. Bush were photographed during an NFC game, and seemed to be having a great time. Fans of the TV show's personality weren't happy with it, and neither were many Hollywood elites.

Later, the personality addressed the matter on his show. The host urged people to be nice to each other, despite differences in political perspectives. Mark, however, argued that George W. Bush needed to be "brought to justice,quot; for what happened during the Iraq War, including "deaths and displacement,quot; and "American-led torture."



