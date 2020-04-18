Maren Morris offers her first moving performance since giving birth

Maren morris you are taking the microphone again for a very special cause.

On Saturday, the new mom delivered an emotional performance of her song "The Bones,quot; with Hozier during the One world: together at home special benefit, marking her first performance since giving birth to her son Hayes Andrew March 23.

"Thank you so much to Global Citizen for joining us and being a part of this wonderful event," Hozier said before jumping on the song. "I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and they wash their hands and keep their distance. I want to thank Maren Morris enormously and welcome Maren Morris in this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her , which is a beautiful song and I think it is very appropriate for these times. "

Joining from their respective homes, the "The Middle,quot; singer and the "Take Me To Church,quot; singer performed an acoustic version of the moving duet.