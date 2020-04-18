Maren Morris offers her first moving performance since giving birth

Maren morris you are taking the microphone again for a very special cause.
On Saturday, the new mom delivered an emotional performance of her song "The Bones,quot; with Hozier during the One world: together at home special benefit, marking her first performance since giving birth to her son Hayes Andrew March 23.
"Thank you so much to Global Citizen for joining us and being a part of this wonderful event," Hozier said before jumping on the song. "I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and they wash their hands and keep their distance. I want to thank Maren Morris enormously and welcome Maren Morris in this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her , which is a beautiful song and I think it is very appropriate for these times. "
Joining from their respective homes, the "The Middle,quot; singer and the "Take Me To Church,quot; singer performed an acoustic version of the moving duet.
To pay tribute to the unwavering spirit of the world's health workers, the musicians sang: "Baby, I know any storm we face / will explode while we stay / The house does not fall when the bones are good / When the bones are good "
Maren and Hozier are just a few of the many artists who joined for the global benefit concert, which helped raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.
Her beautiful performance came later Andra Day he performed his empowering anthem "Rise Up,quot; and Niall HoranHe invited fans to an acoustic performance of his new song "Black and White,quot;.
